Steve Harvey found himself in an unexpectedly hilarious moment during a resurfaced episode of Family Feud.

The seasoned host was left visibly stunned when reading a bold survey prompt: "We asked 100 women to fill in the blank. Dear Steve, I want to 'blank' you."

The responses from contestants ranged from innocent to suggestive, leading to animated reactions from Harvey. One contestant, Maggie, responded with "make love," leaving him speechless. "I want to go to heaven. Thirty years ago, that'd be my No. 1 request, but I want to go to heaven now," Harvey joked.

When the answer didn't appear on the board, he looked toward the crew and asked, "You couldn't find no damn body?"

After learning that only two survey participants gave that answer, Harvey was baffled. "What the hell? Just two?" he exclaimed. As more responses were shared, including "touch you," "hang out," and "go to dinner," he became even more flustered.

The humor escalated when contestant Taylor answered "smell you." Trying to compose himself, Harvey quickly addressed her mother. "I'm sorry, Miss Toni. I was just messing with the kids," he said. He then reflected on his age, adding, "You know, I'm 64 years old, and every now and then, I like to regress."

Fans flooded the comment section, with one viewer joking, "Steve: please don't be up there. Also Steve: the hell can't find two people." Others reacted to his age revelation, with one commenting, "He doesn't look like he's 64!!!"

Despite the awkwardness, Harvey's ability to turn unexpected moments into comedy remains unmatched. His quick wit and genuine reactions continue to make Family Feud a fan favorite.