Perez Hilton became emotional as he shared a health update after surviving a life-threatening illness that kept him hospitalized for 21 days. In a video posted on Instagram on April 6, the 48-year-old opened up about the experience, revealing just how serious his condition had been.

"I've been crying a lot lately... I nearly died. I was in the hospital for 21 days," he said, adding that he believes his recovery was nothing short of a miracle thanks to medical staff and his faith.

Hilton was hospitalized in March after being diagnosed with sepsis, a dangerous condition that can lead to organ failure if not treated quickly. His case required weeks of care before he was eventually discharged. However, his health struggles did not end there. Just days after leaving the hospital, Hilton returned on April 3 for another procedure.

According to NationalToday, Doctors performed surgery to remove what he described as a "massive" blood clot linked to deep vein thrombosis. The operation was successful, but recovery has proven to be painful and slow.

Speaking candidly, Hilton shared that daily movement has been a challenge since the surgery. "Walking has been incredibly hard. I'm in a lot of pain... the pain is 11 out of 10," he said, explaining that the procedure affected an already sensitive area in his leg.

Perez Hilton says he found God during life-threatening medical scare: ‘Happy tears’ https://t.co/4zbutSnXjH pic.twitter.com/QhjOkUyBER — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2026

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Perez Hilton Plans Therapy

The health scare has also taken an emotional toll. Hilton described the experience as overwhelming but life-changing.

"This whole experience has been the biggest blessing," he said, noting that he plans to begin therapy to help process the trauma, US Magazine reported. He added that he is seeking guidance to heal both physically and mentally.

The blogger, often called one of the internet's early influencers, also spoke about missing important family moments. Instead of celebrating Easter with his three children, he spent the day resting and managing pain. Still, he remains hopeful about making up for lost time once he feels stronger.

Despite the challenges, Hilton expressed gratitude for the support he has received. He thanked his family, especially his mother and sister, for understanding his situation. He also asked followers for prayers and positive messages as he continues to recover.