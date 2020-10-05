Perez Hilton Drops Massive Accusations Against Lady Gaga and John Mayer

Perez Hilton or Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr. in real life, has made a name for himself through his notorious gossip website. While perezhilton.com somehow toned down its savage contents online, the main man has continued to drop spilling the tea.

The 42-year-old American blogger recently made huge revelations against two of the biggest stars in the music industry. Through his memoir "TMI: My Life in Scandal," Perez Hilton shared some details about his encounter with Lady Gaga and John Mayer.

The Other Side of Lady Gaga

Perez met Lady Gaga back in 2008; he was a huge fan of the pop star, making their first encounter a very surreal moment.

"I'll never forget the way she seemed to be glowing," Perez wrote.

"There are certain people you feel like you've known for a long time from the moment you meet them, and that's exactly how it was with Gaga," he added.

The two eventually clicked and became friends spending hours talking over the phone every day. Their friendship grew to the point that Perez referred to Gaga as his "wifey," and they even spend holidays together.

However, according to the gossip blogger, the 34-year-old pop star changed when she became extremely popular. Perez claims that Lady Gaga started drinking and "popping all kinds of pills."

Perez stood by Lady Gaga's side to the point of criticizing the singer's rival artists through his gossip page, one of the victims would be Christina Aguilera.

When the besties noticed how Christina Aguilera imitated Lady Gaga on her "Bionic" album, Perez started bad-mouthing the pop icon on his column, something he admits he regrets.

"I started giving Christina all kinds of terrible nicknames. Looking back now, it's one of the things I'm most ashamed of," Perez wrote.

He also claimed that the "Bad Romance" hitmaker used him to take down other rival artists.

"I can also see that Gaga was using me as a tool - not only against Christina but against other rivals too," Perez said.

"She never explicitly asked me to write nasty things about people, but by moaning to me she made me feel like I, her best friend, should do something about it," he added.

Perez and Lady Gaga's friendship eventually broke down in 2011 after the release of the singer's "Born This Way" album.

Two years later, the pop star accused him of being a "creepy stalker" only after he checked out an apartment at Lady Gaga's building.

As of writing, Lady Gaga has yet to give comments on Perez's book revelation.

Hooking Up With John Mayer

In the same memoir, Perez Hilton revealed a bizarre encounter with John Mayer during New Year's Day of 2007. He claims that the minute Mayer was introduced to him, the singer started getting flirty and confessed to watching gay porn.

"Everything happened very quickly after that. John leaned in close and pushed his tongue into my mouth, and before I knew what was happening, he was full-on making out with me," Perez wrote.

The 42-year-old singer's then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson witnessed what happened and eventually joined in.

The "Your Body is a Wonderland" hitmaker earlier addressed the rumor saying it was just an act.

"All of a sudden I thought, I can out gay this guy right now," Mayer said in an interview with Playboy.

READ MORE: Spoiling Celebrity Kids with LUXURY Gifts: When It Is Okay and When Not

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles