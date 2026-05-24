Stephen Colbert surprised fans just one day after signing off from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert by returning to TV in an unexpected place: a small public access station in Monroe, Michigan.

The quick comeback came as a shock to viewers who thought his late-night run had officially ended. Colbert appeared on the show "Only in Monroe" on May 22, just hours after his CBS finale aired.

According to People, he opened the program with a joke about how fast he was back on screen, saying, "It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media."

The 62-year-old comedian leaned into humor about his sudden career shift, even teasing the differences between national television and local public access. He joked about streaming and said he had avoided learning about it during his years at CBS.

Colbert also referenced his long connection to Monroe Community Media, reminding viewers that he once filled in there in 2015 before becoming a late-night star.

Stephen Colbert Returns to TV One Day After Ending Late-Night Show https://t.co/CyYitGiXEe pic.twitter.com/mYujeURwsF — E! News (@enews) May 24, 2026

Stephen Colbert Spoofs Farewell

During the broadcast, he revisited local stories, joked with guests, and brought in celebrity friends to join the fun.

Musician Jack White served as musical director for the special episode, while actor Jeff Daniels appeared as a guest. Surprise cameos from rapper Eminem and actor Steve Buscemi were also featured in pre-recorded segments, adding to the chaotic and playful tone of the show, US Magazine reported.

The episode also included a humorous call with Byron Allen, whose show "Comics Unleashed" is set to take over Colbert's former late-night time slot. Colbert joked with him about competition but ended the call on friendly terms, wishing him success.

In a final twist, the special ended with Colbert and guests jokingly burning down the set after getting approval from a fictional "fire marshal," played by Eminem.

The over-the-top ending felt like a comedic send-off rather than a goodbye.

Colbert had hinted at the surprise return during his final CBS episode, suggesting that Monroe might be his next stop after late night. His appearance confirmed that prediction just 24 hours later.

CBS had previously announced in 2025 that it would end "The Late Show," calling it a financial decision.