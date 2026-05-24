Reality TV personality Spencer Pratt is pushing back against claims that he belongs to a political party as he continues his campaign for Los Angeles mayor as an independent community advocate.

Ahead of the June 2 mayoral primary, Pratt released a passionate message on X defending his political stance after critics and opponents labeled him a Republican tied to the MAGA movement.

"Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe," Pratt wrote. "There's no R next to my name, there's no D next to my name. I'm not part of a political party, because I hate politicians."

The 42-year-old added that he sees himself first as "a husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner," and "a pissed off Angeleno" frustrated by what he believes are years of failed leadership in Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported.

Although Pratt has been registered as a Republican since 2020, he is officially running as an independent candidate. During a recent interview with CNN, Pratt explained that his decision to align with Republicans came from concerns about personal safety after receiving death threats during his reality TV years.

"When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats," Pratt said. "Security and police told me to get a gun." He explained that he and his wife, Heidi Montag, applied for concealed carry permits because they feared for their safety.

Spencer Pratt lashes out over being 'claimed' as a Republican or a Democrat: 'I hate politicians' https://t.co/POupATPQZF — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 24, 2026

Read more: Spencer Pratt Breaks Down His Impressive TikTok Earnings After Devastating LA Fire

Spencer Pratt Defends GOP

According to US Magazine, Pratt said Republican support for gun rights in California influenced his registration with the GOP.

"That was what I aligned with — my family's safety," he said.

Pratt's campaign has drawn attention because of his celebrity background from the MTV reality series "The Hills." While some supporters praise him as an outsider willing to challenge city politics, others question whether he has enough experience to lead Los Angeles.

TV host Drew Carey recently criticized Pratt online, calling him unqualified for office and urging voters to support more experienced candidates. At the same time, Pratt has received support from several public figures, including Kristin Cavallari and Jax Taylor.

President Donald Trump also mentioned Pratt during a recent press conference, saying he would "like to see him do well" and describing him as "a character."