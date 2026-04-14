Kanye West has been sued over an alleged April 2024 assault at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where a man says West punched him without warning and then kept hitting him after he lost consciousness.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, identifies the plaintiff only as John Doe and accuses West of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the suit, West approached the man at a table in the hotel's garden around 11 p.m. on April 16, 2024, and struck him in the face.

The lawsuit says the blow knocked the man to the ground, where he hit his head and lost consciousness. It also alleges that West continued punching him while he was unconscious on the floor, according to People.

Details of Lawsuit and Police Response

The plaintiff claims he did nothing to provoke the attack and says the confrontation caused serious physical injury, medical expenses, and harm to his professional reputation. The complaint also says West fled the scene with security and later made false claims that the man behaved inappropriately toward a woman at West's party.

Reports from 2024 said Los Angeles police responded to a battery investigation at the Chateau Marmont after the incident. At that time, West was named as a suspect, though police did not publicly confirm all details of the case, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The new filing revives the dispute nearly two years after the alleged confrontation and adds that video from the scene exists. West's representative had said in 2024 that his wife, Bianca Censori, had been assaulted first, a claim that was disputed in later reporting and is not established in the civil complaint.

TMZ later reported that a man had accidentally bumped into Censori in the busy hotel lobby and then continued on his way, a description that differed from West's team's more serious account of the encounter. The case is civil, not criminal, and the complaint seeks damages from West for the alleged assault and related distress, as per TMZ.