Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have taken their rumored romance public on Instagram, with a new Reel from Hamilton showing Kardashian in the passenger seat during a high-speed drive in Tokyo. The post marks the first time Kardashian has appeared on Hamilton's Instagram page, according to reports.

Hamilton shared the video on Monday, Apr. 6, and captioned it "HERE WE GO AGAIN 🇯🇵 TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," while setting it to "Victory Lap" by Skepta, Plaqueboymax and Fred again.. The Reel shows Hamilton driving a Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area, a popular car meet spot in Tokyo.

In the clip, Hamilton drifts and does donuts before the camera reaches Kardashian, who is seated beside him in a white turtleneck top. She reacts by saying, "That's insane," as the car slows and the smoke clears, according to People.

The video follows weeks of public sightings that had already fueled dating rumors. Kim Kardashian and Hamilton were seen together in Tokyo in March, and multiple reports said Hamilton joined Kardashian and her children for a spring break trip.

People reported that the trip included Kardashian's three younger children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, along with Khloé Kardashian and her children. A source told the outlet that Hamilton is "an easygoing guy with great energy" and that Kardashian's family likes him.

The Tokyo appearance also came after earlier signs of a closer bond, including Hamilton's flirty comment on Kardashian's Instagram post from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party. People reported that the pair had been linked romantically for months before the latest Reel made the relationship more public.

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Their history appears to go back at least to September 2014, when they were photographed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards while Kardashian was still married to Kanye West and Hamilton was dating Nicole Scherzinger, Elle reported.

Coverage from ELLE says it is not clear exactly when they first met, but they were seen together as far back as that event.

After that, the two continued to cross paths in public over the years, including at the 2021 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, where both appeared after separate high-profile breakups.

By early 2026, reports said their connection had become more visible, with sightings in Aspen, Paris, and other locations before the Tokyo trip brought fresh attention.

Kardashian's previous relationships have often been public and widely reported, including marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West, plus later relationships with Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr.

Hamilton's best-known past relationship was his seven-year on-and-off romance with singer Nicole Scherzinger, and he has also been linked at various times to other celebrities, though he usually keeps his private life low-key, as per Harper's Bazaar.