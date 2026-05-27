Nicole Kidman is reportedly moving on after her divorce from country singer Keith Urban, sparking rumors of a new crush on Australian actor Jacob Elordi, star of the HBO series "Euphoria".

Kidman and Urban finalized their divorce earlier this year after nearly 20 years of marriage. The custody agreement grants Kidman primary custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. According to sources, the teenagers are fully supportive of their mother and reportedly huge fans of Elordi.

An insider told Radar Online that Kidman has been interested in finding a younger leading man, and after meeting Elordi at the 2026 Oscars, her hunt is over. The two reportedly shared a friendly moment at the event, where Elordi was seen kissing Kidman's hand.

However, any romantic relationship between them appears unlikely as recent reports link Elordi to model and TV personality Kendall Jenner.

Elordi and Jenner were spotted making out at Justin Bieber's Coachella afterparty in April, and sources say they have been getting close over the last few months. Meanwhile, Kidman seems to appreciate that her daughters admire Elordi, hoping he might allow her to mentor him professionally.

Read more: Keith Urban 'Shaken' by Split From Nicole Kidman, Now Looking to Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Conscious Uncoupling' Blueprint: Report

As per Stylecaster, Elordi himself reportedly holds Kidman in high regard. A source revealed, "Jacob is in awe of Nicole and would do anything to work with her."

The actor has admired Kidman since he was 15 but respects the professional opportunity to collaborate with an Oscar-winning actress over pursuing a personal relationship.

Since the divorce, Kidman's daughters have taken their mother's side, reportedly cutting off contact with Urban amid tension. A source said the girls view Urban as the bad guy in the split, causing emotional strain on the singer.

As Nicole Kidman embraces this new chapter in her life, her friendship and potential collaboration with Jacob Elordi remain a focal point for fans and media alike.

Read more: Keith Urban's Heartbreak: Daughters 'Essentially Cut Off' Contact, Desperate Dad Left Stunned— Report