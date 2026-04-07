London's Wireless Festival has been canceled after the UK government blocked Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, from entering the country to headline the event in July.

The Home Office withdrew West's Electronic Travel Authorization, preventing him from traveling to Britain, according to statements from the festival and multiple news reports. Officials said his presence was not "conducive to the public good," a standard the government has used in immigration decisions.

Wireless Festival had planned to book West as its main attraction for the summer show at Finsbury Park in London. The booking drew immediate criticism because of West's past antisemitic comments and other offensive behavior, which had already prompted calls for him to be barred from performing in the UK, according to the BBC.

Sponsors also began pulling out after the announcement. Pepsi, Diageo, and Rockstar Energy were among the brands reported to have withdrawn support from the festival, adding financial pressure before the government's decision to block West's travel.

Festival organizers said the event would not go ahead and that all ticket holders would receive refunds. In a statement carried by several outlets, they said the Home Office had rescinded Ye's ETA, leaving the festival without its headline act, RTE reported.

The cancellation comes after days of public pressure over West's scheduled appearance. Reports said the backlash was intensified by his recent conduct and by criticism from political figures and advocacy groups, including concerns raised about antisemitism.

NBC News reported that UK officials were already reviewing West's permission to enter the country after the headliner announcement triggered controversy. That review ended with the government's decision to deny entry, effectively stopping the planned London performances before the festival could begin.

West had tried to ease concerns with a public message saying he wanted to travel to London to promote "unity, peace, and love through my music." He also said he wanted to meet members of the Jewish community in Britain and show change through his actions, but the effort did not reverse the government's decision, as per Yahoo News.