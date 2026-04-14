Blake Lively is said to be preparing to use a resurfaced 2017 clip of Justin Baldoni in their court fight, and the video centers on his own joke that he may have "harassed Britney Spears."

The clip comes from an interview Baldoni gave after Britney Spears guest-starred on "Jane the Virgin." In it, he described being excited to meet Spears after a brief online exchange, then walking up to her and hugging her on set before noticing she seemed startled.

The Legal Battle Intensifies

Baldoni then asked whether he had "harassed Britney Spears," a line that is now being revisited because Lively's side may present it to a jury as evidence of his attitude toward boundaries, according to Yahoo News.

The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni grew out of their work on "It Ends With Us" and has already moved through major court filings, denials, and failed mediation. The trial is currently scheduled for May 18, 2026.

A federal judge also dismissed most of Lively's claims against Baldoni on April 2, 2026, tossing 10 of 13 allegations while leaving three claims to proceed to trial: retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract tied to the anti-retaliation provisions in the parties' agreement.

Baldoni's separate $400 million countersuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane was filed in January 2025 and accused them of defamation, civil extortion, invasion of privacy, and breach of contract, ABC News reported.

The legal battle has also named other people on Baldoni's side, including Wayfarer Studios, publicist Jennifer Abel, crisis PR specialist Melissa Nathan, and Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath. Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane were pulled into the dispute through Baldoni's countersuit, broadening the case beyond the two main stars.

A federal judge dismissed that countersuit in June 2025, and the case was formally ended later when Baldoni did not file an amended complaint before the deadline. The judge's final order closed the litigation, though Baldoni can still appeal the dismissal.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni has denied wrongdoing. The case has also involved unsealed documents and other pieces of footage and text messages that both sides have used to support their claims, as per US Magazine.