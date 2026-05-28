Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing renewed criticism from royal insiders who accuse the couple of deliberately timing public appearances and announcements to overshadow senior members of the British Royal Family. According to sources, palace aides privately refer to this strategy as a "hijacking diary."

AOL reported that the latest controversy surfaced after Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, released romantic photographs commemorating their eighth wedding anniversary during King Charles and Queen Camilla's high-profile three-day official visit to Northern Ireland. The timing reignited longstanding tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

"There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself," a royal insider said. "Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves."

The source added that many within the royal family view these moves as "cringeworthy and deliberate," accusing the couple of attempting to hijack King Charles' activities.

Since stepping back from official royal duties six years ago and relocating to Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have built careers in media production, philanthropy, and political advocacy. However, their relationship with the monarchy remains strained amid public disputes over security, critical interviews about royal life, and disagreements over their roles.

Per Radar Online, palace staff reportedly found the anniversary post especially irritating because it coincided with King Charles's Northern Ireland tour.

"Staff feel royal visits should focus on the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California," a palace source said.

The Sussexes have been linked to other incidents where their media activity coincided suspiciously with official royal events. Harry's recent article on a "divided Britain" appeared during Princess Catherine's visit to Italy.

Earlier this year, Harry traveled to Ukraine just before King Charles's state visit to the United States — moves critics say are attempts to reclaim relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes.

Despite the criticism, allies insist Harry remains committed to causes such as veterans' welfare, mental health, environmentalism, and support for Ukraine. Sources close to the couple argue that Harry shares many of King Charles's instincts for public advocacy and activism.

Tensions remain unresolved ahead of Harry's expected return to Britain later this year for preparations related to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, his legal dispute with the UK Home Office over police protection for himself, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet continues.