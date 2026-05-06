Gigi Hadid's father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has gone viral after mistakenly sharing AI-generated photos that falsely showed his daughter at the 2026 Met Gala.

Mohamed, 77, posted a collage on Instagram that appeared to show Gigi wearing a white and gold gown on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York. The images were actually created using artificial intelligence, though it is unclear who originally made them.

According to US Magazine, in his caption, Mohamed praised the fake look, writing, "She looks like she came out of a frame from the museum. A classic Hadid moment." The post was later deleted after fans pointed out that the images were not real.

Online users quickly noticed the mistake and reacted with surprise, with many saying the photos did not look like Gigi at all and questioning how the father of the supermodel could be fooled by AI-generated visuals. Despite the confusion, Gigi Hadid did attend the actual Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For fashion's biggest night, she wore a sheer black Miu Miu gown decorated with crystals, floral details, and flame-like patterns. The look was bold and carefully designed, reflecting the event's artistic theme.

Mohamed Hadid was out there hyping his daughter Gigi Hadid's red carpet look like she was museum-worthy art ... only problem? He was duped by pics that weren't even real! 😅



Take a look: https://t.co/u3pazJBQJ3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2026

Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes

In a red carpet interview, Gigi explained her love for the Met Gala, saying, "I love the Met because I really feel like, with the themes, we get to do basically like ... it's our version of a high school art class."

She added that her outfit was inspired by past Miu Miu collections and described the process as creative and hands-on.

The supermodel also revealed that her dress was completed just days before the event.

"We all sat in a hotel room two days ago, literally, and Scotch-taped the patches onto me in a way that felt celebratory," she said. "The body is the canvas."

While Mohamed's post caused confusion online, Gigi's real Met Gala appearance was widely praised by fashion watchers. She styled her hair in a loose blonde blowout and wore minimal makeup, contrasting sharply with the AI version that showed a different hairstyle and outfit design.

Beyond the viral mix-up, Gigi also recently celebrated her 31st birthday with her daughter Khai, DailyMail reported.

She shared photos of a home brunch and a birthday cake decorated by Khai, showing a more personal side of her life away from red carpets.