In a heartfelt statement shared on May 30, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid confirmed they have a younger half-sister named Aydan Nix, a 23-year-old creative based in New York City.

The sisters revealed that they first connected with Aydan in late 2023 after she discovered their biological connection through a genetic test.

"Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy," Gigi and Bella said in the statement, referring to their father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

That relationship, with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull, occurred after his 2001 divorce from Yolanda Hadid, according to the NY Post.

Aydan, who was raised in Florida, grew up believing another man was her father. He passed away when she was 19.

Later, out of curiosity, she took a DNA test, which revealed her biological ties to the Hadid family. That discovery led to her contacting Gigi and Bella last year, reportedly while she was studying abroad in Paris.

Why Gigi and Bella Hadid Kept Half-Sister Aydan Nix Private

Hadids Ask for Privacy After Revealing Secret Sister

Since their initial meeting, the Hadid sisters have welcomed Aydan into their family.

They mentioned that she has spent time with each of them, including their father, and described her presence as an unexpected yet meaningful addition to their lives.

According to Elle, the Hadid sisters shared that Aydan and her immediate family deeply value their privacy. "As siblings, we've had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her," they added.

"We kindly ask others to honor her wish and right to her anonymity."

Aydan recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design and has since settled in New York City. She is reportedly pursuing a career as a stylist and designer.

Although the public has only recently learned of her connection to the famous family, she has reportedly been photographed with Gigi and Bella before, without her identity being revealed.

While Gigi and Bella have spoken out, Mohamed Hadid has yet to confirm his paternity publicly.

According to reports, he does follow Aydan on Instagram but has not provided her with financial support. Sources indicate that their relationship is respectful but private.