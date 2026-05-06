Angelina Jolie has secured a key legal victory in her ongoing dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval, after a Los Angeles judge blocked Pitt's attempt to access private emails.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled on Monday that Pitt cannot force Jolie to turn over a set of emails linked to her 2021 sale of her stake in the winery. The court said Pitt "has not met his burden" to override Jolie's claim that the communications are protected.

The request was denied "without prejudice," meaning it could be brought up again in the future, PageSix reported.

Jolie's legal team called the ruling an important win. "This is an important victory for Ms. Jolie," attorney Paul Murphy said. He added that Pitt was "completely out of bounds" in seeking access to what he described as privileged documents.

Murphy also said Pitt had initially requested 126 documents before narrowing the demand, but "now Mr. Pitt is getting nothing, zero."

Angelina Jolie scores big win over Brad Pitt in Miraval legal battle https://t.co/5MirLAaPuI pic.twitter.com/ejvhRBuCXE — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2026

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Brad Pitt Denied Access to Angelina Jolie Emails

The dispute centers on Jolie's sale of her 50 percent share of Château Miraval to a company tied to the Stoli Group in 2021.

Pitt has argued that the sale violated a previous agreement that neither partner would sell without the other's approval.

According to Yahoo, Jolie has denied that claim and said Pitt's lawsuit is part of a broader attempt to control her decisions and communications.

In court filings, Pitt's team argued that some of the emails involved Jolie's business advisers and should not be protected by attorney-client privilege. He asked the court to compel the release of messages involving her business manager and public relations team.

Jolie's side responded that the communications were part of a legal strategy and therefore private.

A source close to the situation said, "It's notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. These emails are just some of the evidence in the case."

The legal fight over Château Miraval has been ongoing since 2022, when Pitt filed a lawsuit over the winery sale.

Jolie responded with a countersuit, accusing him of launching a "vindictive war" against her. The case has remained active even after their divorce was finalized in December 2024, ending years of legal battles.

The former couple, who share six children, built Château Miraval together during their marriage.