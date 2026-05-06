Kim Kardashian is putting her dream of becoming a lawyer on hold after struggling with the California Bar exam, according to new reports.

Sources say the 45-year-old reality star skipped the February 2026 exam and does not plan to take the test again in July. Since the exam is only offered twice a year, this means Kardashian will likely wait until 2027 for another attempt. Her team has not publicly confirmed the timeline.

The update follows Kardashian's admission in November 2025 that she failed the bar exam after taking it in July.

According to Hola, at the time, she shared the news directly with fans, writing, "Well... I'm not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV." Despite the setback, she added, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up."

Kardashian's legal path has been different from most. Instead of attending traditional law school, she joined California's Law Office Study Program, which allows apprentices to study under a lawyer.

Before taking the main bar exam, she had to pass the "baby bar," a test required early in the program. She failed it three times before finally passing on her fourth try in 2021.

Kim Kardashian makes difficult decision in law journey after multiple failed bar exam attempts https://t.co/U2ZlGTiqHT pic.twitter.com/JUWelOyb4k — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2026

Kim Kardashian Calls Law Journey 'Exhausting'

Even with that success, the full bar exam proved more difficult. In a later interview, Kardashian admitted the failure affected her confidence.

"I didn't feel good about it. I was really uncomfortable and not confident for a while," she said, explaining how she processed the results before they became public, PageSix reported.

Her journey has also been physically and mentally demanding. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian became emotional while studying, saying, "I'm absolutely gonna cry cause it's f–king exhausting." She added that she felt like she had "hit a wall" and struggled with the intense workload.

Despite stepping back for now, Kardashian has remained connected to the legal world. She currently plays a lawyer on the TV series "All's Fair," blending her real-life ambitions with her on-screen role.

Kardashian has often said her interest in law comes from personal inspiration and a desire to help others, especially in criminal justice reform.