Stephen Colbert is looking ahead to life after late-night television, revealing that his next chapter will begin with family celebrations, not new TV projects, following CBS's decision to end "The Late Show."

Colbert said his first day after the final episode will be spent at a family wedding in Washington, D.C. "I'm going to my brother's wedding in Washington D.C.," he told People. He explained that many of his relatives will attend the show's final taping before they all travel together the next day.

"My [eight] brothers and sisters and [their] husbands and wives are coming to the last show, and then we're all getting on the train the next day and going down to D.C. to go to Tommy's wedding," he said.

The host said he is relieved the spotlight will shift away from him during an emotional week. He joked that the family plans to celebrate together and sing, adding that they all believe they are strong singers. Colbert also noted that another big moment is happening at home, as his son John is graduating from college at the same time.

CBS announced in July 2025 that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end after 11 seasons. The program originally began in 1993 with David Letterman before Colbert took over hosting duties in 2015.

Stephen Colbert Reveals What He'll Do the Day After 'The Late Show' Ends (Hint: It Involves Getting 'Drunk') (Exclusive) https://t.co/VLMuRd5ue9 — People (@people) May 19, 2026

Stephen Colbert Reflects on CBS Cancellation

The decision reportedly came after Colbert criticized Paramount, CBS's parent company, over its $16 million settlement connected to a legal dispute involving President Donald Trump. At the time, the company was also managing a major merger that required government approval.

According to Yahoo, Colbert said he was informed of the cancellation by his manager while resting before a show. He recalled being surprised and asking for the news to be repeated, unsure at first what he had just heard.

Looking back, Colbert has taken a more reflective view of the situation. He said hosting a daily late-night show requires intense focus and energy, and he now sees the ending as a chance to step back.

"I mean, you can't do this forever," he said. "Maybe CBS saved my life because it takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day." He added that stepping away may give him time and energy to pursue other interests.

One project already in motion is a film connected to "The Lord of the Rings," which he has been developing with his son Peter and filmmakers Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, and Fran Walsh.

Colbert said he is not rushing into any new career moves and is instead focused on finishing the show strong. "I've got to finish this first," he said. "We'll land this plane and we'll check out the view from there."