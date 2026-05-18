Actor Billy Bob Thornton has worried fans with details of the strict diet rules and obsessive eating habits he follows due to multiple allergies and a rare blood type, which he thinks has affected his digestion.

According to Radar Online, in a candid interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the 70-year-old star, known for roles in "Bad Santa" and "Landman", described his avoidance of dairy, wheat, pork, and beef due to allergies.

Thornton linked his digestive challenges to his rare AB-negative blood type, which he said affects less than 1% of the global population and may cause a deficiency in digestive enzymes.

"I'm allergic to wheat, dairy. I have type AB-negative blood, which is the rarest type in the world," Thornton told Mandel. "It means you have less digestive enzymes. That's one of the things that goes along with it."

Though some medical experts dispute the connection between blood type and digestive function, Thornton said he has struggled with stomach issues most of his life. He admitted that for many years, he assumed feeling unwell after eating was normal, which influenced his highly controlled eating routines today.

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Before the podcast interview, Thornton said he had only consumed blueberries and decaffeinated coffee for breakfast. He also shared his reliance on gluten-free chips and dairy-free cream cheese for meals at home.

According to AOL, sources close to Thornton said that his intense focus on food has become a daily concern. "Billy Bob has spent years managing these health problems, and food has become something he has to think about constantly," one insider said. "Friends joke about his unusual eating habits, but there's worry he may be developing food-related obsessive-compulsive disorder."

The actor also revealed some unconventional food combinations he has come to enjoy out of necessity. At an event, after finding limited safe foods backstage, he paired white grapes with spicy Dijon mustard and called it "one of the best things I ever had in my lifetime."

Thornton's dietary restrictions reportedly intensify during filming and public appearances where suitable food options are scarce. Production insiders noted how carefully he plans meals to avoid triggering reactions.

As Thornton goes about his daily life, fans and friends worry about how his strict diet and obsessive patterns affect his health.