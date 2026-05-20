The investigation into the death of Mango cofounder Isak Andic has taken a dramatic turn after his son, Jonathan Andic, was arrested by police in Spain on suspicion related to the 2024 hiking incident that led to the billionaire's death.

Jonathan, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Catalonia regional police (Mossos d'Esquadra) as part of an ongoing investigation into what was first ruled an accident.

Authorities confirmed he is currently being questioned, and a spokesperson for the family said he was giving a statement while the case remains under seal.

"Jonathan is currently giving a statement as part of the investigation into the accident of December 14, 2024," the family spokesperson said. "At this time, we cannot add much more because the investigation is under seal." They added that the family is fully cooperating with investigators throughout the process.

Isak Andic died in December 2024 after falling from a cliff while hiking in the Montserrat area near Barcelona with his son, NY Post reported.

He was 71 years old and one of Spain's wealthiest businessmen, with an estimated fortune of about $4.5 billion at the time of his death. At first, officials described the incident as a tragic accident during a family hike. However, the case was reopened months later as investigators reviewed new information and conflicting accounts.

On Tuesday, police arrested the son of Isak Andic, the founder of the fashion brand Mango, for allegedly having played a role in his death.



On December 14, 2024, Andic went for a hike a mountain just outside Barcelona, and plunged to his death from a cliff some 300 feet high.… pic.twitter.com/gpH6c9jGTU — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 19, 2026

Police Probe Mango Founder Death as Homicide

By 2025, police began treating the case as a possible homicide investigation. Reports later suggested that Jonathan Andic had become a person of interest, especially after witness statements pointed to strained relations within the family.

Authorities also examined inconsistencies in Jonathan's earlier account of the hike. He had said he was walking ahead of his father on a narrow trail when he heard stones fall and turned to see Isak slip off the edge.

Investigators, however, reportedly found that parts of his statement did not fully match forensic findings from the scene. The trail, described by officials as not especially dangerous, became a key focus in the renewed probe.

Despite the arrest, the Andic family has continued to defend Jonathan. According to US Magazine, in earlier statements, they said they believe in his innocence and expect the process to clear his name.

"The Andic family has not commented, and will not comment, on Isak Andic's death," they said previously. "The family is confident that this process will end soon and that Jonathan Andic's innocence will be proven."

Isak Andic, who founded Mango in 1984, helped grow the company into one of Europe's most recognizable fashion brands. After his death, his three children, including Jonathan, took over leadership of the business.