Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, is reportedly starting a new chapter in her personal life following her recent separation from filmmaker Francesco Carrozzini.

According to multiple sources cited by Page Six, Shaffer is now dating Broadway producer Greg Nobile. The two have worked together on several theater projects in recent years and have often been seen together at major Broadway events in New York City.

A source told the outlet, "Bee has been separated for quite some time, and is moving forward with her life." News of the relationship came just days after Shaffer and Carrozzini confirmed they had ended their marriage after nearly eight years together.

According to People, the former couple released a joint statement saying they had decided to separate after "10 wonderful years together."

"Although our career paths led us in different directions, we remain the very best of friends and devoted, committed parents to our son," they said, while also asking for privacy.

Shaffer, 38, and Carrozzini, 43, share a four-year-old son named Oliver. Even after the split announcement, the pair stressed that they are committed to co-parenting and maintaining a strong friendship.

The timing surprised some fans because the two recently appeared together at the 2026 Met Gala earlier this month. The event, led each year by Vogue icon Anna Wintour, marked one of their last public appearances as a couple.

Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Shaffer, dating theater producer after Francesco Carrozzini split https://t.co/y2ARgx4jSc pic.twitter.com/SIdK35Q1i1 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 19, 2026

Read more: Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini Announce Separation After Nearly 8 Years of Marriage

Bee Shaffer Finds New Romance

Shaffer has built a respected career in theater production. She works with ATG Entertainment and has been involved in Broadway productions such as "Plaza Suite" and "Appropriate."

Nobile, meanwhile, leads Seaview Productions, the company behind successful shows including Tony-winning "Stereophonic," "Every Brilliant Thing," and "Fear of 13," PageSix reported.

Their professional connection appears to have grown over time. Shaffer and Nobile previously collaborated on productions including "Parade" and "The Last Five Years." They have also attended opening nights, award luncheons, and theater events together over the past few years.

Photos shared on social media and from Broadway gatherings have shown the pair spending time together regularly. Friends in theater circles reportedly were not surprised by the romance news, as the two have been close through work for some time.

Shaffer and Carrozzini first became engaged in 2017 and married in 2018 in a private ceremony at Anna Wintour's Long Island home before later celebrating again in Portofino, Italy.