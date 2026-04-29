Stephen Colbert has opened up about the sudden cancellation of "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, giving fans a clearer look at what happened behind the scenes after the long-running franchise was set to end in May 2026.

The late-night host first learned the news in July 2025 through his manager, James "Baby Doll" Dixon, who asked to meet after a show taping. What Colbert expected to be a short talk turned into a long and serious conversation.

"He said, 'Hey, baby, I just need to talk to you for 15 minutes,'" Colbert recalled in an interview. That meeting lasted more than two hours and confirmed the end of his show.

When Colbert returned home, his wife immediately sensed something was wrong. "She goes, 'What happened? You get canceled?' I said, 'Yes, I did,'" he shared, describing the moment as simple but heavy, US Magazine reported.

The decision by CBS surprised many viewers. The network confirmed that the cancellation would not only end Colbert's version of the program but also close the entire "Late Show" franchise, which began in 1993 with David Letterman.

Stephen Colbert Weighs Trump’s Influence on ‘Late Show’ Cancellation vs. CBS Finances: ‘2 Things Can Be True’https://t.co/HPdntJtld6 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 28, 2026

Stephen Colbert Breaks Silence on Show Cancellation

Colbert later broke the news to his audience during a taping, choosing to finish the episode first before sharing the update.

"Next year will be our last season," he told the crowd, adding that the show would not be replaced.

According to Yahoo, he admitted the announcement was difficult, saying, "I messed up twice and had to restart," as the audience initially thought it was part of a joke.

CBS executives said the move was based on financial reasons. However, the timing raised questions among fans, especially after Colbert made on-air remarks about a legal settlement involving President Donald Trump.

Addressing the speculation, Colbert said, "I do not dispute their rationale. I do make jokes about it," while acknowledging why some people found the situation unclear.

Despite the shock, Colbert has taken a calm view of the show's ending. "Every show's got to end at some time," he said, noting that there is also "a sense of relief" after years of the demanding late-night schedule.

He has filmed a guest role on TV and is considering entering the podcast space.

"I know who I am without this," he said, signaling a new chapter beyond late-night television.