Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, reportedly distanced herself from Prince Andrew well before he was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge amid a growing scandal.

According to royal author Christopher Andersen's new book "Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen", Middleton refused to engage with Andrew at family events and barred him from attending her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

Andersen told Page Six that Kate was the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him, indicating she had made the decision to sever ties with Andrew long before the royal institution took formal action. He revealed that Andrew even attempted to attend the Christmas concert through a side entrance but was denied entry to avoid media exposure.

"Kate is looking forward," Andersen explained. "She's the wife of a future monarch and the mother of a future monarch." This refers to Prince William, next in line to the throne, and their eldest child, Prince George.

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Reports over recent months have suggested tensions between Andrew and the couple began earlier than publicly known, fueled in part by "rude and unkind" remarks Andrew allegedly made about Middleton. Royal commentator Andrew Lownie told Radar Online that jealousy may have motivated Andrew's behavior, noting that Kate has been seen as a stabilizing force within the family.

According to Stylecaster, King Charles issued a statement following Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, emphasizing the importance of due process.

"The law must take its course," Charles said, adding that his family would continue their public duties amid ongoing investigations.

The fallout from Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein has been a blow to the reputation of the British royal family. However, Kate Middleton's early decision to distance herself highlights her focus on protecting the monarchy's future.

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