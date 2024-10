🚨🇺🇸CHRISTINA SANDERA, LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND OF CLINT EASTWOOD, DIES AT 61



Eastwood, 94:



“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”



The couple, who began their relationship in 2014, met at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel.



Sandera was a fixture at… pic.twitter.com/ilu3WgTkwR