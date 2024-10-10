Clint Eastwood is clearly coining the saying time is precious, as he's reportedly dating again weeks after the death of his ex-girlfriend.

The legendary Hollywood actor has reportedly introduced the woman to his inner circle of friends and taken her to the hotel he owns in sunny Carmel, California, per 'Radar Online.'

That said, it seems it's important for the 'Gran Torino' star to remain steadfast in enjoying his life, as a source close to him confirmed he's aware of his elder age at 94 years old.

"To most normal people, dating again after such a loss would be a surprise," a source close to the actor told the media outlet. "But Eastwood is 94 and knows he has to enjoy life to full."

"He wants to have a partner and has already introduced his new love to his inner circle," the source added. However, the transition may not have been as easy as fans would like to think.

When the actor's former longtime partner, Christina Sandera, passed away at the age of 61 after suffering a fatal heart attack, Eastwood was "devastated." The death of Sandera — whom he dated for ten years — sparked health concerns for the actor as well, as it was reported he was on a downward spiral leading up till the event.

"Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it's beyond hiding," a source told 'RO.' "He's lost weight, he's frail and gaunt, and he can't walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle."

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," the heartbroken actor said during that time, per the media outlet.

Pushing forward, Eastwood and Sandera reportedly met while she was working as a hostess at his restaurant, the Mission Ranch Hotel — the same place he met his current lover.

"Well yeah...he's the GOAT...he's not wasting precious time," one fan replied in the comments. "Sounds like a Man," a second penned, adding an eye roll emoji. One fan poked at the actor — who has yet to reveal the new woman — saying, "Such a ridiculous post. He has a girlfriend and I'm an astronaut."

Clint Eastwood is currently directing and producing the 2024 courtroom drama thriller 'Juror No. 2.' According to reports, the project is said to be the star's final project.