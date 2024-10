Breaking: Sources Told Vanity Fair the Menendez Brothers May Be Headed for Freedom. According to Vanity Fair a source close to the case says that Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón will recommend the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez, with an eye toward releasing them. It’s said that Gascón is planning a press conference at a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, and has invited the brothers’ extended family to be in attendance. If he does in fact make the recommendation, a judge would then preside over a hearing. Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/exclusive-menendez-brothers-may-be-closer-to-freedom The case is not over. Listen to Crime Analyst podcast for the latest 🎧 New episode drops tomorrow Tuesday 15 October. Catch up: https://www.crime-analyst.com/p/case-007-the-menendez-murders/ #MenendezBrothers #CrimeAnalyst #Expert #Crime #MenendezMurders #Monsters #MonstersTheLyleAndErikStory #RyanMurphy #LyleMenendez #ErikMenendez #Menudo #TrueCrime #CrimeStories #MurderTok #Podcast #RobertRand