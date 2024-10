MENENDEZ CASE: Kitty Menendez’s sister, Joan Andersen Vandermolen, was emotional as she took the stage. “For many years, I struggled to come to terms with what happened to my sister’s family. It was a nightmare none of us could have imagined,” she said. “But as details of Lyle and Erik’s abuse came to light, it became clear that their actions — while tragic — were the desperate response of two boys trying to survive the unspeakable cruelty of their father.” #erikmenendez #lylemenedez #fyp #kitty #losangeles #1989 #beverlyhills #monstersnetflix #menudo