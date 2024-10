Warning: The content may be distressing to some viewers. A man killed after a small plane crashed during an air show in New Mexico was reportedly an accomplished pilot who had performed hundreds of stunts. It’s understood Charles Thomas “Chuck” Coleman was the only person on board the plane performing aerobatics before it went down at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo around 2:30pm on Sunday. His website states he was an aerobatic flight instructor for the actors in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, flying 140 flights in order to prepare the actors to fly in Navy F-18 Hornets. The air show was called off after the crash. #10newsfirst #newmexico #pilot #planecrash #airshow #topgun