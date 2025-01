Popeyes & Don Julio announce their collaborative menu for the Super Bowl, available in select cities:



• Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3Pc Wings (with specialty sauce)

• Reposado Flavored Concha Roll Chicken Sandwich

• Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail pic.twitter.com/Kv6OlGfy0O