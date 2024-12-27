New information has come to light about the recent NFL Christmas halftime show with Beyoncé, which took place at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston.

According to a statement from Netflix released on Thursday, Nielsen reported that more than 27 million viewers across the US tuned in to catch Queen Bey's 15-minute performance.

Beyoncé's Past Super Bowl Halftime Performances

It's worth noting that the "Single Ladies" hitmaker attracted 110.8 million back in 2013 when she performed at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans with her Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The performance is the eighth most-watched halftime show in history.

Additionally, Beyoncé also achieved a staggering viewership of 115.5 million in 2016 during her performance of "Formation" at Super Bowl L in Santa Clara, CA. The performance was a sensational hit as she sang alongside Coldplay with special guests Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson. This halftime show is the fifth most-watched in history.

In past Super Bowl halftime shows, Usher's Super Bowl LVIII performance drawn 123.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show in history of the league.

Meanwhile, 24.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the football match where the Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans with a score of 31-2.

Still An NFL Hit

Beyoncé delivered a show-stopping performance that enthralled the audience. She took the stage for a 15-minute medley featuring eight songs.

Adding to the spectacle, Beyoncé enlisted the help of her talented 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who dazzled as a backup dancer.

'Look At That Horse'

Aside from the delightful Christmas performance, Beyoncé's fans are in for more treats as she shared an intriguing 14-second teaser, sparking excitement and speculation among her loyal Beyhive.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer embraced her inner "Cowboy Carter" persona in the teaser as she elegantly seated on a white horse adorned in all-white western attire, proudly waving a sizable American flag.

With a massive following of 423 million on social media, Beyoncé left her fans intrigued with the enigmatic caption accompanying the slow-motion clip, "Look At That Horse."

Fans widely anticipated that she would soon reveal details about a global tour to promote her latest album and this move could make sense, given the fact that Live Nation had shared her teaser on social media.

the way this could be an announcement for the visuals, tour or act iii…….. WHAT IS SHE ABOUT TO DO pic.twitter.com/1I04aXc3nQ https://t.co/btKWBvH2Tv — wiLL (@willfulchaos) December 25, 2024

TOUR? ACT III? VISUALS? I NEED ANSWERS NOW pic.twitter.com/RGBfJWE28N — ً (@americanreqiuem) December 25, 2024

WHAT???? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN??? BEYONCÉ — 𝐊 𝐄 𝐘. (@iihandsiikey) December 25, 2024

In light of "Act I" exploring the origins of African-American culture in disco and "Act II" diving into its influence on country music, many speculated that the use of a gothic font in the teaser indicated that "Act III" would focus on the impact of African-American roots on rock 'n' roll.