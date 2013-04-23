Living on under $1.50 a day may seem like a challenge for many Americans, but it must look even more daunting for a wealthy man like Ben Affleck. Yet that is just what he plans to do during the 'Live Below the Line' challenge.

According to The Epoch Times, Affleck must keep his food and drink cost below a buck fifty for at least one day in a effort to highlight the work of The Global Poverty Project.

According to omg!, Affleck is not the only celebrity who will be taking part in the challenge next week. Hunter Biden, Sophia Bush, and Josh Groban will all also limit their spending on food in order to help raise awareness and funds for extreme poverty.

Groban also took part in the event in the past.

Taking on this challenge last year was such a humbling experience for me, and I was so proud and heartened by my fans that joined me," Groban said according to Perez Hilton. "It's amazing how much we take for granted not having to live in hunger, and I am honored to have been asked to help spread the word about this eye-opening campaign again this year."

According to the 'Live Below the Line' website, $1.50 a day is the U.S. equivalent of the extreme poverty line, a line that 1.4 billion people are forced to survive under.

According to omg!, you can check out the stars experiences during the week as they tweet to @LBLUS.