Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will reprise their roles in "A Quiet Place Part III," which is scheduled for a Jul. 30, 2027, theatrical release and is being developed as the final main film in John Krasinski's sci‑fi horror series.

Paramount's new sequel brings back Blunt as Evelyn Abbott and Murphy as Emmett, continuing the story of the Abbott family in a world overrun by sound‑sensitive alien creatures.

Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are also returning as Regan and Marcus Abbott. The movie is the third mainline installment but the fourth entry in the franchise, following the 2024 prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One," according to Variety.

John Krasinski is again set to write, direct, and produce "A Quiet Place Part III" after leading the first film and directing the 2021 sequel "A Quiet Place Part II." He confirmed the cast line‑up by posting a photo of scripts with the actors' names on social media, signaling that the project is moving ahead after earlier date changes. Paramount has positioned the film as a key 2027 release on its slate.

The third film will also introduce Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian in undisclosed roles alongside the returning cast. Official plot details have not been released, and the studio has not yet shared a synopsis. Part III is expected to continue within the established post‑apocalyptic setting of the previous movies, Deadline reported.

Outside of film, the franchise expanded into games with "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead," a single‑player survival horror title developed by Stormind Games and published by Saber Interactive.

The game, based on the film universe but featuring an original story, was released on Oct. 17, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It uses first‑person stealth gameplay where players must stay quiet to avoid creatures that hunt by sound.

Krasinski and Paramount have previously framed "A Quiet Place" as a contained story intended to run as a trilogy, with Part III planned as the conclusion of the central narrative, separate from spinoff projects. If the current schedule holds, "A Quiet Place Part III" will arrive almost six years after "A Quiet Place Part II," which opened in 2021, as per IGN.