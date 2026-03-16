Teyana Taylor has addressed the viral incident in which a security guard appeared to shove her at the 2026 Oscars, stating in a post-show interview that she is fine and that the situation has been handled.​

Footage shared on social media shows Taylor confronting a man after "One Battle After Another" left the stage at the Dolby Theatre, telling him he was "a man putting [his] hands on a female" and calling his behavior "very rude."

In the clip, she also says the man "literally shoved" her, while another person nearby can be heard describing the conduct as uncalled for, according to E! News.

Multiple outlets have identified the man as a security guard who was blocking Taylor and Warner Bros. executive Pamela Abdy as they tried to return to the stage for additional photos.

Taylor later spoke to TMZ about the incident, telling the outlet, "it's all good" and that she did not believe anyone was trying to interfere with her night.

She said security was "doing a lot" but emphasized that she was "fine" and "happy" after leaving the ceremony. In separate coverage, Taylor also said she does not tolerate what she considers disrespect, particularly when she believes it is unwarranted.

Entertainment Weekly, People, and other outlets reported that the confrontation happened just after the "One Battle After Another" team exited the stage following the film's best picture win.

Witness accounts shared with E! News and TMZ said the guard used his body and hands to prevent Taylor and Abdy from walking back up the stairs. E! News reported that the officer involved was later moved from his position inside the theater.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it was "extremely upset" by Taylor's account and called the behavior seen in the video unacceptable. The organization said it had communicated its concerns to its contracted security firm and pledged to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Taylor, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "One Battle After Another," has continued her awards-season schedule without publicly calling for further disciplinary action, as per EW News.