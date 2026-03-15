The 2026 Oscars red carpet is one of the most closely watched style runways of the season, not only because of the star power attached to this year's ceremony but also because the guest list blends major nominees, returning winners, and actors who have already shown their spectacular fashion game, well before stepping inside the Dolby Theatre.

Spectacular looks that stars like Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and more are serving on the red carpet and other Oscar events, making the night a win for haute couture, fashionistas, and lovers of everything sartorial.

In all truth, fashion has always been part of the Academy Awards mythology, and this year the arrivals are carrying as much intrigue as the race for the statuettes themselves.

Among the stars most people were excited to see are, of course, Miss Teyana, whose first Oscar nomination has turned her into one of the night's most exciting style wild cards, and Zoe Saldaña, who is returning to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter after winning best supporting actress last year.

Kate Hudson and Emma Stone have shown up at red carpets with the best looks of their fashion life, so it's not a surprise that they shine at the Oscars' red carpet.

The carpet is also packed with talent from the films that dominated nominations. The Academy's official nominations list shows Sinners, Marty Supreme, Hamnet and One Battle after Another among the titles driving this year's awards conversation, meaning their casts, filmmakers, and creative teams are likely to shape the visual identity of the night before the ceremony even begins. When the most-nominated films arrive with ensemble energy, the red carpet usually becomes more than a parade of gowns and tuxedos; it becomes the first live snapshot of the stories Hollywood has chosen to celebrate.

Here are some of the looks that the Oscar nominees and other Hollywood stars gave at the iconic red carpet and at other Academy Award events.

Benicio del Toro

Sigourney Weaver

Ethan Hawke

Mason Thames

Chase Infiniti

Hudson Williams

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira is a vision on the #Oscars red carpet.💙 See every star as they arrive at the #Oscars: https://t.co/hMS6xABkW4 pic.twitter.com/5lN4gMQN56 — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026

GAP Studio por Zac Posen a la medida para Barbie Ferreira. La marca americana no deja de darnos buen gusto y zeitgeist. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ypXZPR343q — ELLE México (@ELLEMexico) March 15, 2026

Arden Cho

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced photographed at the 98th Annual Oscars. 📷 pic.twitter.com/RDHLvzH2jB — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) March 15, 2026

Renate Reinsve

Bruna Marquezine

Ariana Greenblatt

Gabriel Leone

Alice Carvalho

Kieran Culkin

Lewis Pullman

Jayme Lawson

McKenna Grace

Manu Ríos

¿Manu Ríos en Saint Laurent? Sí, no estas soñando. Es Manu Ríos en Saint Laurent. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u8cLb5RAvI — ELLE México (@ELLEMexico) March 15, 2026

Rose Byrne

Li Jun Li

Heidi Klum

Óliver Laxe

Arón Piper

Miles Caton

Joe Alwyn

Alicia Silverstone

Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen

Wunmi Mosaku

Jessie Buckley

Wagner Moura & Sandra Delgado

Odessa A'Zion

Jacobi Jupe

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Kristen Wiig

Kerry Condon

Ginnifer Goodwin

Zoe Saldaña

Kelly Ripa

Demi Moore

Danielle Brooks

Elle Fanning

Stellan Skarsgård & Megan Everett-Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgard and Megan Everett-Skarsgard attend the 98th Annual Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/lvrmK9vjd6 — 21 (@21metgala) March 15, 2026

Emma Stone

Chloé Zhao

Nicole Kidman

Teyana Taylor

Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams

Jacob Elordi

Timothée Chalamet

Pedro Pascal

Mia Goth

Leonardo DiCaprio

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor Joy has arrived at #oscar 2026 pic.twitter.com/cxhreFWF4m — Anya, Lucky and Alia ✨ (@JoyAnyaa) March 15, 2026

Mikey Madison

Lewis Hamilton

Gwyneth Paltrow

Conan O'Brien

Teyana Taylor

Jacob Elordi

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans

Wunmi Mosaku

Michael B Jordan

Leonardo di Capio

Timothee Chalamet

Amy Madigan

Jessie Buckley

Elle Fanning