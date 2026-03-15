Oscars 2026: The Best and the Worst in the Red Carpet
The 2026 Oscars red carpet is one of the most closely watched style runways of the season, not only because of the star power attached to this year's ceremony but also because the guest list blends major nominees, returning winners, and actors who have already shown their spectacular fashion game, well before stepping inside the Dolby Theatre.
Spectacular looks that stars like Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and more are serving on the red carpet and other Oscar events, making the night a win for haute couture, fashionistas, and lovers of everything sartorial.
In all truth, fashion has always been part of the Academy Awards mythology, and this year the arrivals are carrying as much intrigue as the race for the statuettes themselves.
Among the stars most people were excited to see are, of course, Miss Teyana, whose first Oscar nomination has turned her into one of the night's most exciting style wild cards, and Zoe Saldaña, who is returning to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter after winning best supporting actress last year.
Kate Hudson and Emma Stone have shown up at red carpets with the best looks of their fashion life, so it's not a surprise that they shine at the Oscars' red carpet.
The carpet is also packed with talent from the films that dominated nominations. The Academy's official nominations list shows Sinners, Marty Supreme, Hamnet and One Battle after Another among the titles driving this year's awards conversation, meaning their casts, filmmakers, and creative teams are likely to shape the visual identity of the night before the ceremony even begins. When the most-nominated films arrive with ensemble energy, the red carpet usually becomes more than a parade of gowns and tuxedos; it becomes the first live snapshot of the stories Hollywood has chosen to celebrate.
Here are some of the looks that the Oscar nominees and other Hollywood stars gave at the iconic red carpet and at other Academy Award events.
Benicio del Toro
Sigourney Weaver
Ethan Hawke
Mason Thames
Chase Infiniti
Hudson Williams
Barbie Ferreira
Arden Cho
Isabela Merced
Renate Reinsve
Bruna Marquezine
Ariana Greenblatt
Gabriel Leone
Alice Carvalho
Kieran Culkin
Lewis Pullman
Jayme Lawson
McKenna Grace
Manu Ríos
Rose Byrne
Li Jun Li
Heidi Klum
Óliver Laxe
Arón Piper
Miles Caton
Joe Alwyn
Alicia Silverstone
Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen
Wunmi Mosaku
Jessie Buckley
Wagner Moura & Sandra Delgado
Odessa A'Zion
Jacobi Jupe
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Kristen Wiig
Kerry Condon
Ginnifer Goodwin
Zoe Saldaña
Kelly Ripa
Demi Moore
Danielle Brooks
Elle Fanning
Stellan Skarsgård & Megan Everett-Skarsgård
Emma Stone
Chloé Zhao
Nicole Kidman
Teyana Taylor
Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams
Jacob Elordi
Timothée Chalamet
Pedro Pascal
Mia Goth
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anya Taylor-Joy
Mikey Madison
Lewis Hamilton
Gwyneth Paltrow
Conan O'Brien
Teyana Taylor
Jacob Elordi
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Wunmi Mosaku
Michael B Jordan
Leonardo di Capio
Timothee Chalamet
Amy Madigan
Jessie Buckley
Elle Fanning
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