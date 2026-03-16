Actor and comedian Billy Crystal delivered an emotional tribute to his longtime friend Rob Reiner during the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre.

Crystal took the stage to honor the legendary filmmaker and actor, who died alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025.

Their deaths shocked the film community and left many colleagues grieving. During the tribute, Crystal chose to focus on the impact Reiner had on Hollywood and on the people who worked closely with him.

"Their loss is immeasurable," Crystal told the audience while reflecting on his decades-long friendship with the director, ABC News reported.

Crystal explained that his connection with Reiner began years earlier when he appeared in an episode of the classic sitcom "All in the Family."

The experience led to a close friendship that lasted for decades. Looking back on Reiner's career, Crystal described how he watched his friend grow into one of the most respected storytellers in film.

"I met Mr. Rob Reiner when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of 'All in the Family,'" Crystal said. "It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller."

Billy Crystal delivers an emotional tribute to Rob Reiner at the #Oscars , bringing out stars from his past movies including Meg Ryan, Kiefer Sutherland and Kathy Bates.



(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/LHYc4pUrqv — Pope (@Pope_livin) March 16, 2026

Billy Crystal Honors Rob Reiner's Lasting Impact

Crystal then highlighted several of Reiner's most famous films, including "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Sure Thing," "The Princess Bride," "Stand By Me," and "Misery." He reminded the audience that these movies have remained popular because they connect with people in a very human way.

"My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be," Crystal said. "Far kinder, far funnier, and far more human."

The tribute ended with a touching message to audiences around the world who have loved Reiner's work for decades.

According to Variety, Crystal said the filmmaker often shared how much it meant to him that his movies touched people's lives.

"To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years," Crystal said, "I want you to know how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you."

He then ended his speech with a line that drew both smiles and tears from the crowd: "For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle."

As Crystal finished speaking, a group of actors who had worked with Reiner stepped onto the stage behind him.

Among them were Meg Ryan, Kathy Bates, Demi Moore, Kiefer Sutherland, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Fred Savage, Jerry O'Connell, and Cary Elwes.