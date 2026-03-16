Jennifer Lopez has not walked the Oscars red carpet since 2019, a gap she attributes to the 2020 snub of her film Hustlers and the intense public speculation surrounding a potential nomination.

In a candid interview during Oprah Winfrey's 2020 "Vision: Your Life in Focus tour," Lopez, 53, reflected on the disappointment. "I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," she said, according to Harper's Bazaar.

"There were so many articles. I got so many good notices—more than ever in my career—and there was a lot of, 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar. It's going to happen; if she doesn't, you're crazy.' I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like, 'Ouch.' It was a little bit of a letdown," she added.

However, the experience became a turning point for the singer and actress. Lopez emphasized that the incident taught her to value personal satisfaction over external recognition. She said,"You realize you want people's validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, 'No, you don't need that. You do this because you love it. I don't need this award to tell me I'm enough."

Lopez's last Oscars appearance was in a dazzling silver gown, a look that garnered acclaim from both her admirers and the press. However, she's chosen to skip the ceremony in recent years, prioritizing her own artistic satisfaction over the pursuit of awards.

Industry watchers are seeing a shift in how artists define achievement, and Lopez's recent move fits right in. Even with the praise heaped on "Hustlers", Lopez has been busy broadening her horizons in music, film, and business. This includes several global tours and acting gigs.

Fans and the press have been buzzing for ages about why Lopez hasn't been seen on the red carpet lately. Some point to the snub for "Hustlers" as a pivotal moment, while others highlight her packed work calendar and her tendency to pick and choose when she shows up. Lopez has always downplayed the significance of any one award in determining the course of her career.

In other news, Jennifer Lopez says she feels "free" for the first time in her life as she launches her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, blending her biggest hits with theatrical and orchestral elements.

Reflecting on past challenges, including her 2024 breakup from Ben Affleck, Lopez shared that taking time off to focus on herself and her family helped her embrace independence and personal happiness. "I really trust myself and have learned to... appreciate myself a little bit more instead of being so hard on myself all the time," she told Yahoo Entertainment.

The residency celebrates her decades-long career while emphasizing living in the moment, cherishing family, and finding joy despite life's challenges. Lopez added, "Get up no matter what happens and dance again... life kind of will throw things at you, but dance. Keep dancing, keep finding the joy in every moment, in every day."