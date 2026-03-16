Brooklyn Beckham marked UK Mother's Day on Mar. 15 by posting a tribute to his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz, while making no public mention of his own mother, Victoria Beckham.

The 27-year-old shared an Instagram post featuring himself alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz, and Nicola's mother, Claudia, who had just turned 71. Brooklyn captioned the image with a birthday greeting for Claudia, calling her "the best mother-in-law." The post went up just hours before Mothering Sunday began in the United Kingdom.

Brooklyn and Nicola reside in the United States, where Mother's Day is observed in May rather than March. However, the timing of his post drew attention because it coincided with the UK celebration, while no similar tribute to Victoria appeared on his social media, according to Perez Hilton.

David Beckham stepped in to honor Victoria on the occasion, sharing a throwback photo of her during pregnancy and calling her "the most amazing mummy" and "an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be" to their four children. Victoria responded by saying, "I love you all so much," and re-shared a tribute posted by their youngest daughter, Harper.

Harper, 14, also posted her own tribute to Victoria, sharing an old photo and writing that she was grateful for everything her mother does. Brooklyn's brother, Cruz, similarly shared a quiet tribute to Victoria on his own social media, Mirror reported.

The Mother's Day episode is the latest public moment in the ongoing Beckham family estrangement. In January 2026, Brooklyn published a lengthy Instagram post accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage to Nicola and claiming his mother had "hijacked" his first dance at their wedding.

He also stated he did not wish to reconcile with his family and that he had sent a legal notice instructing his parents to communicate with him only through lawyers.

Earlier in March, David and Victoria both posted birthday tributes for Brooklyn on his 27th birthday, despite the legal notice. Sources say that Brooklyn and Nicola were "disheartened" that his parents chose to make those posts public, as per Entertainment Daily.​