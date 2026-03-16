A technical mishap during Sunday's Oscars ceremony briefly stole the spotlight from Leonardo DiCaprio as viewers watched a camera operator struggle to capture his reaction during Conan O'Brien's monologue.

The incident occurred when O'Brien, 62, delivered a joke aimed at DiCaprio, 51. "TFW you didn't agree to this," O'Brien quipped, prompting a smirk from the actor — only for the camera feed to abruptly cut out. It appeared that the operator had stumbled, causing the moment to vanish from the broadcast.

Fans immediately took to social media to react. One viewer posted, "What was that camera work with Leo?" Others questioned whether the operator had tripped or dropped the camera. Another wrote, "You had one job, camera operator tasked with getting that DiCaprio shot."

A third fan added concern, "I hope that cameraman who rushed to get Leo's reaction to the meme joke is okay," while another chimed in, "What the hell was that? Did the camera guy drop the camera for a second?" per Mirror.

The awkward camera work came shortly after O'Brien stunned the audience with a controversial opening joke, leading to gasps from viewers. DiCaprio, however, maintained his composure despite the brief technical disruption.

DiCaprio attended the ceremony with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 27, marking their first appearance together at an awards show. The couple, who began dating in August 2023, was previously seen together at the Met Gala in May 2025, though DiCaprio skipped the red carpet.

A source told Us Weekly that DiCaprio was "completely smitten" and that Ceretti is "not intimidated by his fame at all; she even makes fun of it. Leo finds it refreshing."

This year, DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor for his role in One Battle After Another, competing against Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon," Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners," and Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent."

DiCaprio won his first Oscar for "The Revenant" and has accumulated eight nominations in total, including for "The Aviator," "Blood Diamond," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."