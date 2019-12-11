Diss Is It! Eminem, Nick Cannon Reignite Beef With New Diss Track, Social Media Fight

​Nick Cannon prepared another diss track for his long-time foe Eminem, but everything bounced back to him in an instant.

The backstory started in 2009 when Eminem kept on declaring that he had a "history" with Mariah Carey, who married Cannon a year before the claims came to light.

The "Love The Way You Lie" rapper even made Mariah his inspiration to his track "Relapse" in the same year, opening up the rumors that he still had feelings for the Grammy Awardee.

Moreover, Eminem allegedly started the beef between him and Cannon through a song he included on his album "Bagpipes from Baghdad." In return, Cannon took to his blog to hold him accountable for his actions.

Years after their drama sprung out in public, the "Feelin' Freaky" rapper stated that Eminem apologized to him and invited him to have some fun already.

However, 10 years later, Cannon breathed life to the beef again -- but no one seemed to be interested in him.

Cannon Is on it Once More!

On Monday, Cannon released a diss track entitled "The Invitation" that directly targeted Eminem.

Suge Knight, who is currently behind the bars, participated in the song through phoned-in vocals. Cannon's partner was sentenced for 28 years last year after his involvement in a hit-and-run incident while filming "Straight Outta Compton."

Aside from Suge, the whole battle rappers of Black Squad (Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy) joined him in grilling Eminem's personal life and past addictions.

Through the diss track, he called Eminem's attention once again by showering him with improper allegations about the "Venom" rapper and his chauffeur.

Eminem Won the Battle?

Eminem was too tough that he did not need to compose another diss track to bring Cannon down.

The 47-year-old rapper took to his Twitter and told Cannon to stop his mendacious claims, as he has never employed a chauffeur. In addition, he tweeted: "I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous."

The tweets did not stop Cannon from posting another video to challenge the rapper. He posted a video on his Instagram page and cockily urged him to "Come out and play."

"@Eminem I see your handlers let you use the internet today," the caption on the video read. "Marshall! @mtvwildnout We waiting..." the video's caption read.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019



#RIPNickCannon

As soon as Eminem posted the tweet about his "jealous gardener," his fans started to diss Cannon as well but through their tweets.

Eminem's fans defended him and laughed at Cannon for losing the battle without "Eminem lifting a finger."

One fan stated that Eminem does not need to reply since the Twitter community is literally doing the job for him through the tag #ripnickcannon.

"Imagine losing a battle, before the opponent arrives! S**ts embarrassing. Rip Nick," another fan tweeted.

As of this writing, Eminem's tweet already reached 50.7K retweets and 267.6K likes.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon's "Pray For Him" official Youtube video pulled him down with 58K dislikes compared to its 17K likes.

