Heather Burns has expressed strong enthusiasm at the idea of coming back to portray her character in the beloved Miss Congeniality franchise, saying she "would jump at" an opportunity to make a third installment.

The actress, who portrayed the memorable character Cheryl Frasier (Miss Rhode Island) in both the 2000 original film and its 2005 sequel, made her comments while attending the premiere of her new film "The Best You Can."

Burns spoke candidly about her desire to reprise her role, telling People magazine that making the Miss Congeniality films was "one of the best experiences of my life." She emphasized the enjoyment she found in creating both movies, describing the filming process as incredibly fun and rewarding. The actress was particularly enthusiastic when asked about a potential third film.

The Tribeca Film Festival highlighted the lasting friendships formed during the original production, as Burns attended alongside her former co-star Melissa De Sousa, who played Miss New York in the franchise. Burns noted that they maintained their friendship since the first film, describing De Sousa as her "date" for the event.

Burns also reflected on her professional relationship with franchise star Sandra Bullock, revealing they still keep contact years after the films. The actress mentioned congratulating Bullock on her Academy Award win in 2010 for "The Blind Side," which marked their most recent direct communication. Burns emphasized that working with Bullock resulted in "lifelong friends," calling the entire experience "just a dream."

The Miss Congeniality franchise has maintained cultural relevance decades after its initial release, with Burns' character continuing to generate viral moments annually. Her famous "perfect date" line, where she describes April 25th as ideal weather requiring only "a light jacket," consistently resurfaces on social media each spring. This enduring popularity demonstrates the lasting impact of the films on popular culture.

The original Miss Congeniality movie achieved significant commercial success, earning over $212 million worldwide against a $45 million budget. While the 2005 sequel "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" had a more modest performance with $101 million globally, both films established the franchise as a memorable entry in early 2000s comedy.

Burns' current project "The Best You Can" features an ensemble cast including Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and Judd Hirsch, exploring themes of unexpected friendship and connection.