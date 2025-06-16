Elijah Blue Allman, 48, the son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman, was taken to a hospital in Landers, California, on June 14 after deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived to a call.

"Deputies located drugs inside the home and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing," a statement said.

The incident is the most recent in a long string of personal and legal struggles for the musician, also known by his stage name, P. Exeter Blue. Allman, a founding member of the band Deadsy, has discussed his battle with substance abuse and mental health for years.

In late 2023, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over her son's estate, citing concerns over his ability to manage his finances amid what she described as "a massive drug addiction." Legal documents stated Cher feared "any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs... putting Elijah's life at risk."

The singer also claimed Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, was "not supportive" of his recovery and has tried to remove him from a treatment center. At the time, Cher said, "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children."

Cher is a great singer. One most GenXers remember with fondness thanks to the "Sonny and Cher" show.



But she has been poison to her kids.



Poor Elijah Blue. pic.twitter.com/K1vhifoI5O — vbspurs (@vbspurs) June 15, 2025

Estranged Wife Makes Statement of Support

Despite having a rocky past, King is publicly speaking out in support of her estranged husband after he was hospitalized.

She said in a statement to PEOPLE, "While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves."

"[Allman] continues to confront his inner struggles but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat," according to King adding how her support for him stems from deep respect for his character and the resilience he continues to demonstrate.

"Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."

"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him."

"My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show," King's statement concluded.

The couple has a history of legal wrangles — including claims that Cher had their son removed from one of her hotel rooms during an attempted rapprochement with King. Cher has denied those claims strongly, "That rumor is not true."

Elijah is Cher's second child, after her eldest son, Chaz Bono, 54. He also has siblings, four to be exact, from Gregg Allman's side.