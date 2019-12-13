5 Top Toothpastes In Amazon for Whiter, Cleaner Teeth in 2020

Teeth whitening has been going on for thousands of years. Back in Ancient Egypt, people used to use wine vinegar and ground pumice stone just to create a paste that would whiten their teeth.

Even the Ancient Romans use something to whiten their teeth. Unfortunately, their main ingredient is a little bit disgusting. Ammonia, which is found in urine, acts as a whitening agent.

Before modern dentistry, barbers used to tend to their dental matters, including teeth whitening, by filling them with metal files and nitric acid.

When looking for an effective whitening toothpaste, here are some ingredients to look for.

Baking Soda

All toothpaste has a mild abrasive that acts as scrubbing agents. It will aid in removing stains on the surface that caused the teeth to be yellow.

Some whitening tubes of toothpaste have baking soda as the teeth scrub. It is a mild abrasive to help clean the teeth, neutralize mouth acids, and freshen the breath.

Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide sounds harsh because we know it is a chemical agent. Still, according to the American Dental Association, small doses of it included on the toothpaste is approved for regular usage. A low dose of peroxide can bleach the teeth stains on the enamel. However, it can cause sensitivity to the teeth and gums.

Carbamide Peroxide is another whitening agent that is a common ingredient in kinds of toothpaste. According to the ADA, it also gives quick results than the prior peroxide. You will see notable results in the first two weeks.

Now, for the real deal, here are our top whitening toothpaste picks on Amazon for a whiter, cleaner teeth in 2020.

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste

Sensodyne's Pronamel is the No.1 dentist recommended toothpaste brand for those who need repair in their tooth enamel.

This specific toothpaste boasts protection on the enamel from further damage that is caused by different foods and drinks. It also has a unique, optimized formula that can help calcium penetrate the surface of the enamel and strengthening the weak parts of your tooth.

Crest 3D White Whitening Toothpaste - Radiant Mint

Many people are asking if this toothpaste is safe for the teeth, and yes, it does live up to its advertising.

The Crest 3D White Whitening Toothpaste contains active polishing silica that, when used as directed, is safe on the tooth enamel. Aside from its stain-removing properties, it will also protect your teeth from cavities.

Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening with Stain Defense

This toothpaste has a natural power of the baking soda that neutralizes acids, which causes weak enamel. They use a gentle, non-abrasive formula that can maintain the health of your teeth easily.

With constant use, you will see changes quickly.Besides cavity protection and enamel strengthening, it also helps you prevent and remove tartars in your teeth.

Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

You can get the smile and whiter teeth you have always wanted without harsh ingredients. Did you know that this black toothpaste can turn your teeth whiter?

This toothpaste is your alternative if you do not want different chemicals inside your mouth. Activated charcoal can clean impurities that are on your teeth.

Colgate Optic White Express

The brand boasts that this toothpaste could whiten the teeth within three days brushing regularly. Their toothpaste contains twice the active whitening ingredients than the natural teeth whitening products.

Colgate Optic White Express includes hydrogen peroxide, but it is safe for daily use. It can protect the enamel and get rid of a cavity, getting more radiant and polished-looking teeth.

