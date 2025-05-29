Once upon a time, celebrities sold perfumes. Now? They're selling bathwater.

We're not talking about spiritual essence or metaphorical vibes. We're talking literal, sudsy, tub-sourced water from the most internet-obsessed stars of our time. And the new faces of this steamy merch movement? Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney — Euphoria co-stars turned accidental bathwater influencers.

Let's break down how the most intimate corners of their fame turned into the hottest trend of 2025.

Before bathwater became a marketing gimmick, it was a meme. Enter: Belle Delphine, the internet provocateur who in 2019 sold "GamerGirl Bath Water" for $30 a jar. No soap, no scent — just Belle's bathwater, straight from the tub to your shelf.

It sold out instantly.

Critics called it gross. Fans called it iconic. Either way, it marked a turning point: celebrities realized personal boundaries = business opportunities. Belle didn't just break the internet — she rebranded bathwater.

It Started With Jacob Elordi — and Saltburn

Jacob Elordi didn't mean to become the face of bathwater culture. He just wanted to act. But then came Saltburn — and that bathtub scene — and suddenly, Elordi's screen-soaked moment turned into a meme empire.

Within days, Etsy sellers were hawking "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater" candles and soaps. TikTok was flooded with DIY merch tutorials. The man couldn't sneeze without a new scented product showing up in his name.

He hadn't sold a drop — but the fantasy was so real, even The Tonight Show gifted him a candle. His verdict? "Smells like detergent." The thirst remained unquenched.

🧼 Then Sydney Sweeney Took It to the Next Level — Literally

Enter Sydney Sweeney, Elordi's Euphoria co-star and marketing mastermind.

After starring in a Dr. Squatch soap ad, fans started joking online: "Where's Sydney's bathwater?" Instead of dodging the weirdness, she leaned into it — all the way into the tub.

The result? "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss", a limited-edition soap bar infused with real water from her bath. Yes, they collected it. Yes, it's certified. And yes, it's real merch.

Only 5,000 bars are being sold. Each one comes with a tongue-in-cheek authenticity note and a scent inspired by the Pacific Northwest. It's clever. It's ridiculous. It's viral gold.