Hailey Bieber signed a deal with renowned makeup company e.l.f, allowing them to buy her beauty brand, Rhode, for $1 billion.

The 28-year-old model and socialite will continue to be a part of Rhode's leadership, retaining her roles as chief creative officer and head of innovation. She will also continue to supervise creative efforts, product innovation and marketing.

The deal was announced in a press release shared by the makeup giant.

"Vibes matter!" Bieber told PEOPLE Magazine of her decision to accept the deal.

"We can't wait to bring rhode to more faces, places, and spaces. From day one, my vision for rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day," She shared in a statement. "Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally."

In 2024, Rhode earned the title of No. 1 skincare brand in Earned Media Value.

"Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn't have done it without all of you. And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!" Bieber continued in her statement.

"When you're launching a brand, you're just so focused on what's right in front of you at the time. And of course, you always have really big dreams and really big goals for it. This is definitely one of those things being realized. I could have never anticipated that it would happen at this exact time," Bieber said during an interview with Allure.