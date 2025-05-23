Zachary Levi, once a rising star in the superhero world, is now making headlines for a different kind of reveal: his open support for President Donald Trump — and his claim that many of his Hollywood peers secretly feel the same way.

"I've gotten messages from lots of people who I won't name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took," the "Shazam!" actor told Variety.

"They would tell me, 'I want to do that, but I'm so afraid,'" Levi said. "And I would tell them, 'Listen, you're on your journey. I'm on my journey.'"

"I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions," he admitted, noting his agents have flagged concerns from unnamed parties. "It's unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn't make this decision blindly or casually."

Levi, 44, alluded to vaccine skepticism in 2023, then supported 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., before eventually pivoting to Trump following RFK's endorsement.

Back in 2016, Levi encouraged his social media followers not to vote for Trump. "I was not a fan of Trump's Trumpiness, I didn't like a lot of these personal things, the ways that he carries himself a lot of the time," he told the outlet. "I understand people's aversion. Do I think the whole package is somehow perfect? No."

A devout Christian who's spoken out in support of the LGBTQ+ community, Levi remains unapologetic about his political leanings, and open to the possibility that his mind could change. "I could be getting bamboozled right now," he acknowledged. "Putting my trust into leaders that I helped to get elected."

Still, he believes more Hollywood players are with him than will admit it.

"While there are some people who might prefer not to work with me anymore, there's a lot of people on that side of the political spectrum who are even more inclined to hire me and to want to do business with me," he said. "They see what I did was a great risk."