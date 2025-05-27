More than six decades after it was released as a B-side, Connie Francis's 1961 ballad "Pretty Little Baby" is a viral TikTok sensation — and the 87-year-old singer is just as surprised as everyone else.

The sweet, vintage tune has gone viral on TikTok with users lip-syncing along to the lyric, "Pretty little baby, I'm so in love with you." Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have hopped on the bandwagon, contributing to the track's 15 million uses on the platform and 33 million Spotify streams.

Francis, who recorded the song at 23 years old as the B-side to "I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter," had forgotten all about "Pretty Little Baby."

"To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song! I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome," she told People. "It is an amazing feeling."

When she was told her song went viral, she asked, "What's that?" the singer admitted in a Facebook post where she gave a heartfelt thanks to TikTok users for reviving the tune.

On Monday, the tables were turned in a TikTok featuring Francis herself being serenaded with "Pretty Little Baby" by American Idol contestant Peter Lemongello Jr.

Francis is also appearing as a character in the new Broadway musical Just in Time, about the life of Bobby Darin, her onetime flame.