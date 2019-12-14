5 Bath Accessories in Amazon to Have Spas at Home in 2020

If you want to have a relaxing spa but is afraid of the cost, then doing it at home would be best.

Of course, that sounds a pain! After all, we want to relax in a spa and avoid all the necessary stress, so doing it at home might just have a countereffect.

However, having a spa at home is way easier today. Besides, with the slew of products available in the market, enjoying your home-made spa doesn't have to begin with stress.

To help you out, we compiled five of the best bath accessories you need to complete your spa at home. Plus, these are all available in Amazon!

NUSKIN NU SKIN Galvanic Spa Facial Gels with ageLOC NEW

These facial gels brings out the natural vibrancy of the skin by having a pre-treatment to prepare the skin for the pampering it needs.

Its pre-treat gel allows the pores to breathe by removing impurities, and eventually soothes and conditions the skins for the main treatment. NUSKIN's galvanic spa facial gel's pre-treatment is essential so that the primary treatment will not come out too harsh, allowing the skin to have a gentler and more structured handling.

No one wants rashes and stinging on their skin, and these facial gels enhances skin hydration that leaves the skin feeling incredibly soft, clean and refreshed. Moroever, those long hours at work and even late-night parties will not show up on your skin, thanks to its anti-aging blend that allows the skin to recover from stress and rejuvenate.

Liberex Egg Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush

This facial cleansing brush offers thin bristles that initiates deep cleansing to complement your favorite facial creams. Not only does it do thorough cleaning with its 0.075mm bristles, but its silicone brush head also allows for gentle exfoliation and massage that fits numerous skin types.

Its Ultrasonic Vibration Technology likewise treats your skin like royalty, as it goes deep into your pores and brings out dirt, dead skin, oil and makeup residues and blackheads.

Liberex's facial cleaninmg brush also has three modes and smart timer that ranges from weak to strong and lasts up to 63 hours of massaging, 80 hours of exfoliating, and more than a hundred hours for deep cleansing. The smart timer functions also decelerates slightly every 20 seconds to remind you to change areas and switches off after a minute to make sure you will not over-cleanse.

It is a wonderful companion that allows you to just relax and let the Liberex Egg Sonic cleansing brush do the work.

Moisturizing Spa Socks

As one of the most used body parts in our everyday work, the feet sometimes must have the best pampering.

These moisturizing spa socks are ideal for those who have dry, cracked feet but wants to get great value for money. It is infused with essential vitamins and oils like Vitamin E, rose oil, jojoba and olive oil.

These mositurizing spa socks not only soften the skin but also allows deeper rejuvenation. They relieve muscle pains, enhance blood circulation and disinfect skin, allowing you to have an added bounce to your steps!

GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow

This incredible bath pillow is a guaranteed essential for anyone who does their spa treatments at home often. Its soft padded foams allows a luxurious relaxation after a very tiring day.

You do not even have to worry about it slipping on the tub or adding pressure for it to stick. Its two-panel pillow feature seven powerful suction cups that uniquely avoids pillow slippage and gives you a worry-free bathing experience.

Its shape -- consisting of a 14.5 x 11-inch two-panel pillow -- is also both ergonomic enough to provide the necessary support to your head, neck, shoulder and back, giving you the freedom to move about and be in a more comfortable position.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body

This wonderful mud mask allows for a total body refreshment! It is suitable for most skin types, including dry, normal, oily, sensitive or a combination of those. It is gentle and powerful at the same time that it makes it safe for everyday use.

Moreover, its mineral-infused properties purify the skin by unclogging pores. Complemented with the refreshing essence of aloe vera, chamomile, Vitamin A, sunflower seed and jojoba oil, it gives the skin a spotless, soft and bouncy feel to it.

You can expect the best treatment from this mud mask as it stimulates blood microcirculation and removes toxins to reveal fresh and soft skin -- refining it to your desired texture.

