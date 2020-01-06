Queen Elizabeth Praises Australians in How They Dealt With Deathly Bushfires

Deadly bushfires in Australia are still happening up to this day. With that said, Queen Elizabeth II has given her deepest message of sympathy for the victims of the uncontrollable blazes.

Her Majesty said that the people are always in her thoughts and prayers.

Last week, there were two people killed because of the fire in northern New South Wales. A total of 64 homes and 150 buildings were totally destructed. In Southeast Queensland, on the other hand, one home was destroyed.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a heartfelt letter of symphaty to Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley. The 93-year-old monarch was so saddened about the continued bushfires in Australia.

"Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and property caused by bushfires affecting communities and businesses across northern New South Wales and South East Queensland," the Queen wrote.

"I am heartened that once again the richness of spirit that defines Australians has drawn people together to support those in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," the statement further reads.

The letter was signed by the Queen herself. Australia's Governor-General David Hurley also published the message on Facebook last Thursday.

Last Thursday, Australian authorities were on red alert due to hot and windy weather forecast. A total ban on fire usage has been declared all over the affected areas of northern New South Wales.

Months of Fire

Slashes of fires started burning for more than a month and ripped through the large swathes of northern NSW and southeast Queensland last week. The wild blazes left rural communities completely devastated.

In the debris of a home in northern NSW on October 10, dead bodies of an elderly couple were found. The victims were last spotted at their home on Deadman Creek Road before all of this tragedy happened. The fire was triggered by a lightning strike and completely ruined the house of the couple.

Authorities investigating the incident reported that their house had been destroyed because of the Long Gully Road bushfire. As per the report of the Sydney Morning Herald, the police treated this as suspicious as it was a different fire to the Busbys Flat blaze.

Today, there is already a prolonged period of water shortage. Serious drought and other future damages were increased due to extremely dry conditions. The large areas of the land are now at risk of any spark.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons declared last October 10 that more than 400,000 hectares of drought-affected land have been destructed in NSW alone since July.

A Wonderful Land Burning

The town of Rappville in northern NSW was one of the most affected areas. A resident named Robert Collier said he expected people to evacuate immediately as a result.

"I think you won't see as many kids at the school now," he told ABC news.

Collier, who managed to escape with his partner and their children, said his family saw their home burning on the news.

