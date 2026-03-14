There are also online speculations about Ryan Gosling's appearance after he stepped out on the red carpet for the Paris premiere of his upcoming sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary," with many speculating about whether he has undergone any cosmetic procedures or not.

Photographs of Gosling taken during the premiere of the movie were promptly shared on the online media platforms, and it seemed that Gosling had undergone significant changes in his physical appearance, particularly in comparison to his previous appearances in public as a 45-year-old actor.

This gave rise to several speculations regarding Gosling's physical features, particularly whether he had enhanced his physical features through fillers.

As reported by Bored Panda, the online speculations about Gosling's appearance began after a series of comparisons were made between recent images of Gosling from various red carpet events and previous images of Gosling.

Some viewers expressed disbelief over the actor's appearance in the premiere photos. One commenter reacted by writing, "This isn't a wax figure?" Another user voiced criticism of the alleged cosmetic work. The commenter wrote, "His injector needs to be jailed."

Others focused on how Gosling's look compares with his age. One person wrote that the actor resembles a "50-year-old teenager," even though he is 45.

Some viewers also referenced Gosling's role in his upcoming film while reacting to his appearance.

A social media user wrote, "How are we supposed to believe this man is a lonely space scientist?" before adding, "He looks like he is about to drop a fragrance called Oxygen."

The speculation grew after Gosling appeared earlier this month on "The Tonight Show" Starring Jimmy Fallon, where some fans also claimed his facial features appeared different. Observers suggested the change might have begun several years ago, possibly around the time he filmed the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, in which he played the character Ken.

Per AOL, medical professionals not connected to Gosling have also weighed in on the discussion, comparing past and recent images of the actor.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally said that the changes could be due to dermal fillers rather than surgery. He explained that the midface area is a common location for cosmetic filler treatments as people age.

Another aesthetic specialist, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, also shared his opinion publicly, suggesting the actor may have received fillers in several points around his mid-face, which can create a fuller appearance.

Despite the speculation, Gosling has not addressed the online commentary about his appearance.

The actor previously pushed back against the idea that he fits the traditional mold of a Hollywood heartthrob. Speaking in an earlier interview, Gosling said, "I'm not that good looking. I think I'm a pretty weird-looking guy."

In another interview, he also reflected on his public appeal. Gosling said, "If I have any particular appeal to women, maybe it's because I listen more than other guys do and appreciate how they think and feel about things."

"Project Hail Mary," based on a novel by Andy Weir, follows a science teacher who awakens alone aboard a spacecraft and must rely on his knowledge to solve a mystery threatening Earth.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20.