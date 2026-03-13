Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show has been renewed for two additional seasons, securing its place on the air through 2028, CBS Media Ventures confirmed Thursday. However, the 51-year-old host is facing a wave of online criticism following the announcement.

As per Variety, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which launched in 2020 and is filmed in New York, will continue with seasons seven and eight.

The show features Barrymore alongside co-host Ross Mathews and lifestyle expert Valerie Bertinelli, offering a blend of pop culture conversations and celebrity interviews. Barrymore serves as both host and executive producer.

The renewal comes amid significant changes in daytime and late-night television, with several high-profile shows preparing to end this year. Despite the shifting landscape, Barrymore's program continues to expand its audience and distribution.

Barrymore praised the show's mission in a statement, describing it as "a space for intimate conversation" and "a truly multi-platform experience." She added, "Our mission was to break the mold rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape."

Despite the positive news, social media users have been critical of Barrymore's interview style, describing it as overly "touchy-feely" and full of "wellness drivel."

A media industry source told RadarOnline.com that the backlash intensified after the renewal was announced, with some questioning why the show was extended amid a shrinking daytime TV market.

Executive producer Jason Kurtz defended Barrymore's approach, calling her "the original influencer" and commending her authentic presence on the show. "Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day," he said.

"The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multiplatform world."

Meanwhile, Barrymore took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude following the announcement. "I'm so grateful and so excited ❤️," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the renewal news, sharing congratulations and well wishes on social media.

CBS Media Ventures reported that the show is averaging 1.6 million viewers this season, marking the highest viewership since the series began. The program is also expanding its reach by releasing extended interviews on its YouTube channel.

Other daytime programs, including CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBCUniversal's The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Debmar-Mercury's Sherri, are expected to conclude in 2026.

Barrymore's show will continue airing alongside The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has also secured additional seasons.

The renewal includes commitments from CBS-owned stations in major U.S. markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, as well as stations owned by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group.