Declyn "Dex" Lauper, the son of singer Cyndi Lauper and actor David Thornton, has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2024 gun possession case in Harlem and will avoid prison time as part of a plea agreement.

On March 13, the 28-year-old musician admitted to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in a Manhattan court. Under the terms of the deal, Lauper was sentenced to one year of interim probation rather than jail time.

The case stems from a Feb. 7, 2024 incident in Upper Manhattan in which a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg. Authorities said several people were present at the scene, but prosecutors did not accuse Lauper of firing the gun.

According to court records, police arrested Lauper shortly after the shooting near West 112th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, People reported.

Officers alleged he had a fanny pack that contained a Glock handgun loaded with seven bullets.

The criminal complaint stated that the weapon was possessed "with intent to use it unlawfully against another," leading to multiple firearm-related charges.

The victim, identified as Omar Lewin, was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition at the time.

Lewin was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, though the current status of that charge has not been publicly clarified.

Cyndi Lauper's Son Declyn Avoids Prison After Pleading Guilty to 2024 Gun Charge https://t.co/H2veHL2I2h — People Parents (@People_Parents) March 14, 2026

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Declyn 'Dex' Lauper Sentenced to Probation



Under Lauper's plea agreement, he must complete a year of probation, undergo substance abuse treatment and remain arrest-free during that period.

If he successfully meets those conditions, the charge will later be reduced to criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E non-violent felony. At that stage, he would receive a three-year conditional discharge instead of prison time.

Legal experts note that Lauper could have faced up to seven years behind bars if he had gone to trial and been convicted on the original Class C violent felony charge.

The arrest drew attention in early 2024 partly because of Lauper's well-known parents. Court records also showed his bail was set at $20,000, which was paid shortly after the arrest, Daily Mail reported.

Following the case's resolution, Peter Risko, co-founder of 13 Degrees Media Group — a company Lauper helped establish — said the musician is focused on moving forward.

"Declyn Lauper has taken responsibility for his past actions, and that accountability matters," Risko said.