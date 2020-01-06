5 Most Memorable Moments of Golden Globes 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes came with a lot of surprises and delightful moments.

The awards show is often seen as a dinner party with awards, sporting a more relaxed atmosphere with stars enjoying drinks as the best in film and television is recognized.

In past ceremonies, there have been memorable moments. For instance, Oprah giving a famous speech in 2018, Ving Rhames giving his award to Jack Lemmon in 1998 and Emma Stone apologizing from the audience for "Aloha" in last year's Golden Globes.

Ricky Gervais hosted this year's Globes, and viewers of the ceremony got precisely what they came for on a Sunday night: unscripted, cringe-worthy and tearful moments.

Here are top the top five highlights of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Ricky Gervais' Offending Opening Monologue

The foul-mouth British comedian opened the show with a monologue that earned a couple of laughs but mostly left the crowd paralyzed.

During his fifth hosting stint at the ceremony, he said, "Remember, they're just jokes. We're all going to die soon - and there's no sequel."

He also poked fun at high-profile celebrities.

"I came here in a limo, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman," referring to former "Desperate Housewives" reality star who recently served in prison for the college admissions scandal.

As the show went on, the host seemed to recede from the limelight, only appearing briefly for short introductions to categories and one-liners. He then ended the night telling the audience to "Get drunk, take your drugs, and f*** off!"

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker-Esque Speech

Unlike many, Joaquin Phoenix might have been shocked to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his controversial role as "Joker."

Phoenix first thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving vegan males, and then his speech slightly went off the rails.

In a real Joaquin Phoenix way, he told his fellow nominees that there was no "f******* competition" between them because they all sell advertisements. He then went on to talk about the current world events.

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat. The boat is f******** rocked. It's so nice, but we have to do more than that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs."

Tom Hanks Getting Emotional ... Because of His Cold

The Cecil B DeMille Award was given to Hanks, who is already a meme at this point. During his acceptance speech, he said he felt a little jittery because of how much orange juice he drank to get over a cold last weekend.

"It's the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I'm not nearly this emotional at home."

"Chernobyl" Actors Not rRcognized.

Despite it being one of the most highly rated TV shows in 2019 (having won an award for Best Series or Television Movie award), two of the series' other acting talents were shut out of the awards in their categories.

Emily Watson and Jared Harris were snubbed at the show. While "Chernobyl" is recognized for its production feat, it excluded its top actors, especially Harris whose defeat was a massive shock to fans of the show.

Ellen DeGeneres' Acceptance Speech

The show host accepted the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence, and in a true Ellen fashion, she made light of several acceptance speech tropes and clichés on stage.

"I couldn't have done it without my husband, Mark. Mark, you are my rock. Thanks for supporting me. I know it wasn't easy for you or the kids - Rupert and Fiona, go to bed."

Laughter erupted, especially from her wife, Portia De Rossi.

Howeverm she ended her speech on a serious note: "I feel like we all know someone - there's a connection when we watch them on TV. Television inspired and influenced everything that I am today."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles